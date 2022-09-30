Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,843,357 shares in the company, valued at $56,385,008.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $300,720.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

