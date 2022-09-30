International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.89.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 3,272.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 686,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 666,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

