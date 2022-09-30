Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.94 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

