Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 173,403 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 275,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,870,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSJN stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.