Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Position Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 8,928.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

