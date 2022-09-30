Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $67.97 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

