Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $201.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average of $173.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

