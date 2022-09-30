Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.