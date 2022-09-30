Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,172,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $432.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

