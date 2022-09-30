iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,164,000 after buying an additional 139,874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after purchasing an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $103.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

