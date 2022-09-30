iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Cut by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 62,775 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

