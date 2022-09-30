Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.40.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $14,064,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
