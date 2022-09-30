Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.40.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $14,064,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.