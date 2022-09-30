Jacobs & Co. CA Has $19.17 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

