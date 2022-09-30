James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.80 price target on the construction company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE JHX opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

About James Hardie Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 443.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

