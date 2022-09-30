James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.80 price target on the construction company’s stock.
James Hardie Industries Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE JHX opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.