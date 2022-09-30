Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.70.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

