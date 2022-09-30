Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $432.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

