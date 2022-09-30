Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 253,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $432.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.