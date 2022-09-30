JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $54,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $106.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.35. The company has a market cap of $311.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

