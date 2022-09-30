KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $16.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

