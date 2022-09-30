KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 9,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 202,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,443,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $821,743,000 after acquiring an additional 489,194 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $234.41 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

