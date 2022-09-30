Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 489,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.78 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

