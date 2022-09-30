Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

