Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.