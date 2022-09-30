Lion Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

