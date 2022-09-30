LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $216.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.39. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

