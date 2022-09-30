Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

