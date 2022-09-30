MA Private Wealth Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

