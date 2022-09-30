Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.32. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $203.37. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.