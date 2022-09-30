Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Materion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Materion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.26. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $97.89.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

