Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Materion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Materion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 6.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $79.34 on Friday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $97.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

