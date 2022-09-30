Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 82,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 192.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.3% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

