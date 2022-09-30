Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 2nd Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 28,950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $234.41 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

