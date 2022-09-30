Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 9.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $322,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 9,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 202,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,443,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $821,743,000 after purchasing an additional 489,194 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.50 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $234.41 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

