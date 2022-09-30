Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.50 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $234.41 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.50 and a 200 day moving average of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

