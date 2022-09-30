Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,031 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 36,095 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 109,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $234.41 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

