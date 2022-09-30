Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

MSFT stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $234.41 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average of $271.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

