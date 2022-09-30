Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 1,017 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 45.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 1,691,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 332,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 309,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

