Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 1,438 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 325 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 100.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $26.66.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

