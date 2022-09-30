Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 531 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AZZ by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AZZ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $917.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

