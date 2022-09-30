Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VNLA opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

