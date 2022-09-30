Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 32.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the second quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $174.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

