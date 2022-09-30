Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $19.27 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.