Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 41,744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,860,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

