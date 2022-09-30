Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQL opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.