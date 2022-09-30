Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $185,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 55,504 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.
Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
