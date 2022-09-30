Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $198,000 Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.1 %

HSII has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $516.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.35%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

