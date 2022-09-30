Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OII shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

