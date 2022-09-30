Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
Shares of OII stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on OII shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Oceaneering International Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.