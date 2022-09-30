Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $229,000 Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 39.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 1.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

