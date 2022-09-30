Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $231,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.50.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $561.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $558.63 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $657.77 and its 200 day moving average is $678.45.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

