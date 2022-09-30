Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,118 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 220,481 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

